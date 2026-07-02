Joseph Mallozzi has laid out the full story behind “Stargate: Extinction,” the Stargate Atlantis wrap-up movie that was scripted but never filmed. Mallozzi wrote and executive produced Atlantis, and his account covers both the production history behind the project and the plot fans never got to see on screen.

The plan started late in Atlantis’s fifth season, while the writers were still finishing that year’s scripts and the show’s future past a sixth season was undecided. Stargate SG-1 had already gone the direct-to-DVD route once, releasing “The Ark of Truth” and “Continuum” after its own cancellation, and executive producer Robert Cooper proposed the same hedge for Atlantis. Add an extra month to the production schedule, shoot what would have been the sixth season’s opening two-parter, and release it as a standalone movie if the renewal never came. Mallozzi pitched the plan up the chain.

The green light never arrived in time to lock in the cast. The writing team finished the script anyway, titling it “Stargate: Extinction,” but the direct-to-DVD market had collapsed by the time it was ready, and the project went on the shelf.

The story picks up with Atlantis relocated to the surface of the Moon. The Stargate has sat offline since the city’s return to Earth, but pressure from the International Oversight Advisory pushes the decision to reactivate it and turn the gate into a permanent lunar installation in place of Earth’s own. Richard Woolsey and Rodney McKay object, pointing out that Atlantis still has responsibilities to the people of the Pegasus galaxy. The IOA overrules them anyway.

Reactivating the gate creates a problem nobody predicted. Radek Zelenka detects a dangerous buildup of energy in the city’s capacitors, and McKay works out why: the Ancients built in a failsafe that will destroy Atlantis unless the city returns to Pegasus. Woolsey reassembles the team, pulling John Sheppard and Ronon Dex out of a hospital emergency room after a bar fight, and Sheppard breaks the Wraith commander Todd out of Area 51 over IOA objections.

The return trip goes wrong when the wormhole drive burns out mid-journey, stranding Atlantis in the Triangulum Galaxy, 300,000 light years from home. One last short-range jump puts the city within reach of a subspace anomaly, and the plot turns into a race against a hostile civilization that has learned to tap the energy of accretion streams between two stars, using time travel in a scheme that threatens Atlantis and an entire alien race with extinction.

Two sequences stand out in Mallozzi’s account. Sheppard gets trapped on an enemy mothership and cornered by soldiers before blasting through a locked door in a stolen Asgard exo-suit. Later, Todd ambushes a future version of himself on the enemy bridge, and the two fight until McKay intervenes at the last second, letting Todd turn the fight around. In the middle of the standoff, Todd deadpans a line about his standing among the Wraith: “Yes, back on the hive, I was known as ‘the funny one.’”

Atlantis makes it back to Pegasus. Todd walks free in exchange for his help, and Sheppard offers his former enemy a handshake before Todd steps back through the gate. Woolsey tells him he hopes their paths cross again under better circumstances. Elsewhere, Carson Beckett takes over as the city’s permanent head of medical research, and the script closes on Sheppard and Teyla, who learn through the time-travel plot that they are meant to end up together.

The finale that aired, “Enemy at the Gate,” left Atlantis’s future undecided. “Extinction” would have tied off the Sheppard and Teyla arc and sent the city back to Pegasus for good, with Todd freed in the bargain. Does closing that many storylines in one shelved script sound like the ending the show earned, or does it read like a wrap-up written to resolve everything at once because there might not be another chance?

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