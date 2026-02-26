A short day in terms of articles because I had a lot of editing to do of my new book, Space Fleet Academy, a reaction and rebuttal of the atrocity of Starfleet Academy. We’ll be streaming the launch live at 4 PM PST, so make sure to come:

