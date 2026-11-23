Jonathan Frakes, the actor who played Commander William Riker across seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, has revealed that he was treated for bladder cancer. The news comes less than a month after Patrick Stewart died at 86, which makes the timing hard on a cast that has now lost its captain and learned its first officer was ill.

Frakes, 74, disclosed the diagnosis on the November 21 episode of his podcast Dropping Names, which he co-hosts with Brent Spiner. The episode aired during Men’s Health Awareness Month and featured his surgeon, Dr. Ramkishen Narayanan of Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica. Frakes said he had told no one outside his family until his doctor urged him to talk about it publicly.

The first sign came at a convention in Phoenix, where Frakes was working alongside Spiner. He noticed pink urine and was rattled by it. Narayanan told the podcast audience that blood you can see with your own eyes, without any pain, is always a red flag, and that it is the symptom that should send a man to a doctor.

Frakes went. A scope in the doctor’s office a few days later found tumors in his bladder. Surgery followed three days after that, and six weekly rounds of treatment came after the operation.

Frakes recalled what Narayanan told him at the end of the procedure: “I think we got it all.”

That is a surgeon’s read at the operating table, given the same day as the surgery. It is encouraging, and it is also a judgment made by eye. The six weekly rounds of treatment that followed show the medical team did not treat that sentence as the end of the story. For a man who spent his career on a bridge where bad news arrived with a red alert, the plainest version of good news came from a doctor in scrubs.

Frakes said the detail that frightened him most was what would have happened if the cancer had reached the bladder muscle. In that case the standard answer is removing the bladder and building a replacement from intestine. His cancer had not reached the muscle, so he avoided that surgery.

The distinction is the entire argument for catching this early. Frakes found out at the stage where treatment saved the organ. Narayanan’s point about painless blood is the one piece of practical advice in the episode, and it is aimed at men who would otherwise wait.

While operating, the surgeon noticed that Frakes’s prostate was enlarged. An MRI found no prostate cancer, and Frakes later had a separate surgery to relieve the enlargement. He explained that the prostate procedure waited until after the bladder treatment was done so nothing would threaten the bladder.

The Parade story that carried this news did not tie Frakes’s diagnosis to Stewart’s death, and Frakes did not either. The two events are three and a half weeks apart, and that is the extent of the link. What the timing does is remind fans how long this cast has been together.

Frakes spoke about Stewart’s standing in a 2023 Television Academy feature on Picard: “Patrick Stewart is one of our finest actors.”

He said it while arguing that Stewart’s work had gone unrewarded, and he blamed science fiction for it. Frakes’s complaint was that the genre keeps its best performers away from the awards table. Stewart is gone now, and the line reads as a verdict from the man who sat next to him on the Enterprise-D set for seven years.

Stewart once described how the whole thing began. In a joint interview with Gates McFadden and Frakes about returning to the Enterprise bridge, he recalled the warnings he got before signing on: “You’ll be lucky to make it through the first season.”

The series ran seven seasons and produced four films with the full cast. Everyone on the show was told it would fail, and the people who said so were wrong. Frakes and Spiner are now in their seventies and still on a microphone together every week, doing a podcast about the people they worked with.

Frakes credited his wife, the actress Genie Francis, with getting him through, and he said it would be a little dramatic to say his surgeon saved his life because she did. He has also been an ambassador for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network since his brother Daniel died of the disease in 1997. He knows from his own family what late detection costs.

Fandom Pulse wishes Frakes a full recovery and a long stretch of good health. Prayers for him, for Genie, and for the rest of the Star Trek family who are mourning Stewart.

Frakes made this public so other men would see a doctor sooner. Did he reach you with the message, or does it take a story like this one before a man books the appointment?