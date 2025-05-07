Fandom Pulse

User's avatar
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
May 7, 2025

There's human feces on every block here in Hollywood.

I do like Trump and Voight doing what Democrats here will never do.

Hopefully some will see and maybe we can get law enforcement back on our streets... Guilliani style! Hopefully.

ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
May 7, 2025

Bless his heart but he needs to “Thelma and Louise” Hollywood and let it drive off that cliff!

And then support small conservative independent media!

