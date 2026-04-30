Jon Favreau has been crediting Kathleen Kennedy for years. He did it when The Mandalorian launched in 2019, crediting her support for the StageCraft LED volume technology that made the show possible. He did it in a Season 3 interview in 2023, saying “thanks to Kathy Kennedy it became research and development for Stagecraft.” He did it this week, ahead of The Mandalorian and Grogu opening May 22, telling the Associated Press: “She’s definitely a Mount Rushmore producer. I also think she did a wonderful job preparing the next generation.”

The fanbase that made The Mandalorian a hit sees this differently.

To understand why, you need the full context of what Favreau has said across this press cycle, not just the Kennedy quote. Here is what he told the AP: “Even though in our hearts we are Star Wars fans, we make it for Star Wars fans, and we know that there’s a certain set of expectations around what Star Wars should be that we collectively hold, there is the responsibility to invite a whole new generation of people into Star Wars. George has always understood that you have to fit into the mythic structure. There are certain story types that we connect with and understand and even if we might not know the particulars of the story he’s telling, we could drop right in and understand and know who to cheer for.”

That passage is Favreau explaining why the movie was built for people who have never seen the show.