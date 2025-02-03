Lady Gaga, who played Harley Quinn in the box office failure Joker: Folie A Deux, chose to push transgender propaganda while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

After thanking her collaborators including Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga stated, “I just want to say, tonight, that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.”

READ: Prayer And Meditation App Promoted By Mark Wahlberg And Jim Caviezel Getting Shut Down In Europe

To be clear transgenderism or the ideology that men can become women and vice versa is simply an ideology. It is not real. In fact, it is opposed to the truth.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington explained to Catholic World Report in 2021 that Sacred Scripture counters gender ideology because “it tells us that God created us male and female, that men and women complement one another, and that in the Sacred Union of marriage, they can cooperate in the creation of new life.”

He also shared his thoughts on the harms that gender ideology is doing to society, “If we deny there is a God who created us in a moment of time as His beloved child, when we do not accept who we are and how God created us as male or female, we reject all that flows from that, and all that God teaches. Error cannot bring peace or happiness in one’s life.

“Acceptance of gender ideology increases one’s struggles, and does not make things better. Do not affirm what is false. Respond in truth,” he said.

Lady Gaga’s support of transgender propaganda is not surprising given she supported the twisted ideology back in March 2024.

In a post to Instagram, Lady Gaga wrote, “It’s appalling to me that a post about National Women’s Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred. When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it ‘backlash’ I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence. ‘Backlash’ would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn’t like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred.”

She continued, “But it is not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us. I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence. I certainly do not speak for this community, but I have something to say. I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women’s Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally. A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity.

“May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life—that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for,” Lady Gaga conlcuded. “I love people too much to allow hatred to be referred to as ‘backlash.’ People deserve better.”

What do you make of Lady Gaga’s acceptance speech?

NEXT: Idris Elba Appears To Call For The Banning Of All Knives Even Kitchen Knives In The UK