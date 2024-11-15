In an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” actor-comedian Tim Dillon called Joker 2 the “worst movie ever made.” Dillon played a bit part in the Todd Phillips-directed film as a security guard at Arkham Asylum. He recounts that he and some of his fellow security guard actors could not believe the lines they overheard during filming, concluding, “This [movie] is gonna bomb!”

Dillon also recounts that during lunch breaks on the film set, he and his fellow actors tried to determine what the plot of the film could be, or even if there was one---beyond “he falls in love with her in prison”.

During the interview, popular podcast host Joe Rogan suggested that perhaps star Joaquin Phoenix agreed to make the film as a joke or part of a work of “performance art”, similar to how the actor pretended to pursue a musical career in 2009, an act that involved behaving awkwardly during live appearances on talk shows and falling flat on his face while running up to the stage at a nightclub where he performed his own music.

Dillon agreed with Rogan's suggestion, suggesting that the film is perhaps a “$250 million practical joke.”

After Jaquin Phoenix's abortive foray into the music industry, it was revealed that the whole stunt had been filmed. The footage was later released as a mockumentary called I’m Still Here. It remains to be seen if a similar mockumentary will be released in the wake of Joker 2, documenting the incompetence and delusions of Hollywood elitists. Odds are not looking good, however. Rogan said, “I think that Joaquin Phoenix is probably alone in his house laughing that he managed to pull [this] off.”

Many critics have reported that director Todd Phillips created Joker 2 to spite fans of the original film, whom many Hollywood elites described as ‘incels.’ In Todd Phillip's view, the “wrong sort of people” enjoyed the original film since many interpreted it as an empathetic portrait of male loneliness. Consequently, Todd Phillips made the second film to subvert the themes and erase the events of the original. As part of their satanic Communist agenda, Hollywood radicals have nothing but contempt for men and the hardships men face.

In some ways, Joker 2 resembles a video game called Spec Ops: The Line, the nonsensical theme of which is “people who play video games are evil”. Similarly, Joker 2 seeks to vilify anyone who felt any degree of empathy for the Joker character of the first film.

Joker 2 has so far been a box office failure, with Variety reporting that the film will lose $125-200 million.

Actor Tim Dillon had some suggestions for how Joker 2 could have been a better film. In Dillon's version, the Joker would blow some [__] up, escape from prison, do something, and “have some scenes in the courthouse”.

Before the film’s release, pop-culture expert Gary “Nerdrotic” Beuchler speculated that Joker 2 would retain the themes of the original, with Lady Gaga’s character hallucinating about having a relationship with the Joker―similar to how the Joker in the first film hallucinates about having a relationship with his neighbor.

Both premises sound more interesting than Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga singing Broadway musical pieces to each other in the rain while trashing men.

