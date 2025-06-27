Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Jun 27, 2025

The false rape accusations have been a thing for a long time, but like most men Depp didn't notice them until it happened to him. That being said Depp is a hero for pursuing the case to clear his name. He's one of the very few men who can actually win in the biased courts and that delivered a chink in the feminist armour. Now even normies sometimes question #MeToo garbage. Still a long way to go before dispelling the "believe women" mantra, but this was a major step in the right direction.

SK
Jun 27, 2025

Atheists thought they could reinvent how to be human by throwing away all traditions. What they came up with was just the ancient religion of, "Do what thou whilst..."

