Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer claims that Johnny Depp, who plays Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise, is open to returning to the franchise.

Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly, “If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know."

Back in February it was rumored by Dempsey Pillot at the Disinsider that Depp would return to the role. He shared that an inside source revealed that “Walt Disney Studios is quietly gearing up to begin production on the next installment of the series at one Hollywood sound stage” and that “this entry will feature the return of Depp!”

Additionally, it was speculated back in May 2024 that Depp might return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow after he was filmed inside Disneyland dressed up as the character.

However, all other previous signs pointed to the fact that Depp was not returning. During his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp testified he had no interest in returning to The Walt Disney Company. He was asked by Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn, “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film?”

Depp replied, “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

Furthermore, after Depp’s sighting in the park, Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer indicated Depp was not part of Disney’s reboot plans for the franchise.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, [Johnny Depp] would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

Bruckheimer went on to share that he was working on two different Pirates films, one with Margot Robbie and the other being the reboot. He explained, “It’s two different movies. We hope to get ’em both made, and I think Disney agrees they really want to make the Margot one, too.”

Would you want to see Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

