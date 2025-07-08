Johnny Depp shared new details about how he was removed from the Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts by Warner Bros. executives after he lost a trial in the UK against The Sun back in 2020.

At the beginning of November 2020, Depp announced he had been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He wrote on Instagram, “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

He continued, “Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time,” he concluded. “Thank you for reading.”

Now, in an interview with The Telegraph, Depp shed more details on how he was forced out of the role. First, he stated, “It literally stopped in a millisecond, like, while I was doing the movie. They said we’d like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire.”

He was not happy about it and shared what his thoughts were, ““F*** you. There’s far too many of me to kill. If you think you can hurt me more than I’ve already been hurt you’re gravely mistaken.”

Jude Law had previously shared that Depp had indeed begun filming for the role when he was asked to resign. He told Entertainment Tonight that Depp’s removal “was unusual for me because, in fact, on this particular role, Johnny had actually only done a day’s filming, I think, on his own.”

“In a franchise like this, it’s the studio and the company that make the big decisions. And you have to go along with those, because we’re just a member of the team,” Law added.

What do you make of these new details about how Warner Bros. removed Johnny Depp from the franchise and what he thought about it?

