Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jul 8

He got removed because of the usual feminist cancellation tactics. Believing women has been the downfall of civilisation.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jul 8

There are extremely few "good souls" in H-wood.

Depp isn't one of them.

Boo hoo.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture