JD Cowan
Sep 3, 2024

As you can see by the declining voting, it is because nobody cares anymore. OldPub has no vitality or spark that inspires and the audience is just walking away in droves. This is an industry-wide problem but no one wants to address it.

Oh, and the Dragons ignoring short stories was always patently ridiculous. Cirsova alone is one of the best magazines in decades, helping to keep the form breathing, and we're supposed to believe anyone under the age of 50 still reads Alt History?

Scott Waddell
Sep 3, 2024

There was such disgust at the Hugo clown show that it seems the Dragon Awards was merely a handy pitchfork for which us peasants could poke our "betters". However, like most peasant uprisings, they flame out pretty fast. I have no idea how an uncorrected Dragon Awards could be sustained or even if it should.

