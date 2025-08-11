Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zee's avatar
zee
Aug 11

Jon is such a fuckin' loser. Dumbass sand-munching wetback. Get the fuck out if you hate America so much. Fuckin' bean-mouthed fagget!

Reply
Share
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
Aug 11

And John Leguizamo's pronouns are Never/Was.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture