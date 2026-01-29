John Leguizamo called for a boycott of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey as well as all other films, shows, and television series he appears in.

Leguizamo posted a video to Instagram where he captioned it writing, “Abolish ice!”

In the video he said, “If you follow ICE, unfollow me, don’t come to my shows and don’t watch my movies.”

@johnleguizamo John Leguizamo on Instagram: "Abolish ice!"

One of those movies is Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey where he is expected to play Eurnaeus.

Another upcoming project includes Ice Age: Boiling Point, where he reprises his role as the voice of Sid.

Interestingly enough, Leguizamo’s call to boycott all his movies and shows if you happen to follow ICE comes in the wake of political activist Milo Yiannopoulos calling for a boycott of The Odyssey after it was revealed rapper Travis Scott has a role in the film.

Following this revelation, Yiannopoulos wrote on X, “Do not buy tickets for The Odyssey. Don’t get tempted. Don’t be curious. You already know it’s a disaster. Starve them until they die or reverse course.”

NEXT: Brandon Sanderson’s Apple TV Deal Reveals Why Stormlight Archive Went Woke in Wind and Truth