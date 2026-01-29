Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
1h

I'll take "Things that don't help your movie" for 500, Alex.

Reply
Share
Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
3m

I don't comment on YouTube so I'll comment here in regards to your Brandon Sanderson video. I used to love Brandon Sanderson as an author and I should have stopped reading him after Oathbringer and even his Mistborn era 2 sequel series. In fact that series was actually when he went full mask off because in the fourth book of the sequel series I mentioned. He introduced a lesbian couple who later got married into that series and their romance and love for each other was so obvious and cringe. Keep speaking truth and don't back down.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture