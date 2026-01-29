John Leguizamo Calls For Boycott Of Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'
John Leguizamo called for a boycott of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey as well as all other films, shows, and television series he appears in.
Leguizamo posted a video to Instagram where he captioned it writing, “Abolish ice!”
In the video he said, “If you follow ICE, unfollow me, don’t come to my shows and don’t watch my movies.”
One of those movies is Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey where he is expected to play Eurnaeus.
Another upcoming project includes Ice Age: Boiling Point, where he reprises his role as the voice of Sid.
Interestingly enough, Leguizamo’s call to boycott all his movies and shows if you happen to follow ICE comes in the wake of political activist Milo Yiannopoulos calling for a boycott of The Odyssey after it was revealed rapper Travis Scott has a role in the film.
Following this revelation, Yiannopoulos wrote on X, “Do not buy tickets for The Odyssey. Don’t get tempted. Don’t be curious. You already know it’s a disaster. Starve them until they die or reverse course.”
I'll take "Things that don't help your movie" for 500, Alex.
I don't comment on YouTube so I'll comment here in regards to your Brandon Sanderson video. I used to love Brandon Sanderson as an author and I should have stopped reading him after Oathbringer and even his Mistborn era 2 sequel series. In fact that series was actually when he went full mask off because in the fourth book of the sequel series I mentioned. He introduced a lesbian couple who later got married into that series and their romance and love for each other was so obvious and cringe. Keep speaking truth and don't back down.