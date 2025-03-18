Fandom Pulse

NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Mar 18, 2025

I just hope they let the Russo's do what they do best and don't try to force any of that identity politics crap into the film. That all female team that ran for about 30-60 seconds in EndGame was about as much of that as people are wiling to tolerate any more so Disney best wise up or this attempted reboot will fail as badly as phase 4. No one wants a Boss babe Avengers period!

