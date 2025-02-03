President Joe Biden’s administration spent at least $32,000 to fund transgender propaganda via comic books in Peru.

Congressman Brian Mast of Florida recently brought the expense to public attention during an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS’ Face the Nation.

When asked to provide evidence of the State Department prioritizing DEI over diplomacy, Congressman Mast stated, “Sure, let’s list them off. Half a million dollars to expand atheism in Nepal, $50,000 to do a transgender opera in Columbia, $47,000 to do an LGBTQ trans comic book in Peru, $20,000 a pop to do drag shows in Ecuador.”

As noted on UsaSpending.gov, which is described as “the official open data source of federal spending information, including information about federal awards such as contracts, grants, and loans,” the United States Department of State spent $32,000 “to cover expenses to produce a tailored-made comic, featuring an LGBTQ+ hero to address social and mental health issues.”

According to the page, the purpose of this grant was “to support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world.”

The grant was issued in 2022 and was completed in 2023.

Interestingly enough, the United States was directly interfering in Peru’s address of so-called transgender issues.

Pro LGBTQ+ Congressman Robert Garcia of California reported in May 2024 that Peru had designated “transexualism,” “gender identity disorders,” and “cross-dressing” as mental health conditions.

A press release from Garcia’s office stated, “U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said that he would be working directly with the State Department to ‘push back on this direct attack on LGBTQ+ Peruvians,’ because the measure ‘moves Peru backward.’”

He added, “As a gay Peruvian-American and the first Peruvian American to serve in Congress, it’s clear to me the decision by the Boluarte administration and the right-wing Congress to attack and label trans and intersex Peruvians as ‘mentally ill’ is discriminatory, dangerous and shameful.”

In June 2024, Human Rights Watch reported that the the government of Peru walked back these designations.

The activist organization stated, “Peru’s Ministry of Health has clarified that trans identities are not mental health conditions, walking back a heavily criticized presidential decree in May that portrayed trans identities as diagnosable in in the Essential Health Insurance Plan (Plan Esencial de Aseguramiento en Salud, PEAS).”

Given the Department of State was funding pro-LGBTQ+ propaganda via comic books, it’s not hard to imagine that it got involved in the country’s healthcare system as well.

It also makes one wonder how involved the federal government has been in influencing pro-LGBTQ+ messaging at Marvel Comics and DC Comics over the last few decades.

What do you make of the Department of State funding LGBTQ+ propaganda aimed at Peru?

