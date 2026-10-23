Six years after the essay that set off a wave of attacks on her, J.K. Rowling has published an update, and the message is the same: she is not backing down. Posted on her own website, the new piece opens with a plain statement. “My views haven’t changed,” she writes, “but the landscape certainly has.”

The update runs through what she has done since 2020, from founding a women-only rape crisis centre in Edinburgh to creating a legal fund for women, and it argues that her critics have answered her with threats and smears instead of answers. The Harry Potter author says she is spending her own money and continuing to speak out.