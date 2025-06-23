Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Jun 23, 2025

She isn't conservative by a longshot. She has exactly one issue with which we agree: men can't be and never will be women.

Other than that, she's a flaming liberal. No thanks to anything she writes or does.

Mr0303
Jun 23, 2025

So when the show comes out and it's a woke mess, people will finally be reminded that Rowling is a lunatic leftist.

