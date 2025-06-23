Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling revealed she’s “working closely” with the writes on the upcoming HBO TV adaptation.

In a post to X over the weekend Rowling hyped the first two episodes, “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

When asked if she was writing the show, Rowling responded, “No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers.”

While these posts indicate that Rowling is indeed working on the scripts, it is still unclear as to how much influence or control she has over the production.

Back in May, Rowling reacted to Paapa Essiedu, who was cast to play a race-swapped Severus Snape, promoting transgenderism, “I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

Additionally, given HBO cast Essiedu as Snape there are still questions about the authenticity of the show despite Rowling’s hype for the series as seen above and HBO’s repeated claims that it will stay true to the books.

To that point a petition was launched earlier this month calling for Essiedue to be replaced. The Change.org petition states, “We believe that Paapa Essiedu may not fully align with the physical or emotional traits of Severus Snape as depicted in both the books and the original films. Fans of the series have a deep connection to the character, and we fear that a drastic shift in interpretation could disrupt that connection.”

It currently has 6,773 signatures.

What do you make of Rowling’s comments?

