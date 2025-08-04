Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Aug 4

Small caution on polls: they not only overweight, but straight up lie. I'm polled ~ twice a week, regularly.

I'm a member of YouGov: they phrase their questions so ambiguously that when the results come out, they can graph answers where they want. Questions from YouGov are never "Is sodomy wrong" kind of direct simplicity. More like "Should people in a gay marriage have rights taken away from them that other people have?" This becomes stickier, murkier.

I'm also a polling member of IPSOS. If anything, they're worse. I received the IPSOS congratulations package for my member status and it contained a map of all IPSOS polling members. 90% (at least) were located in the coastal areas of California, Oregon, Washington, and New York. You cannot get any bluer than that. So blue, it's black. The rest (10%) were scattered in other major cities and "flyover" country.

What kind of results are going to come from IPSOS polls when 90%+ of their polling is done in Luciferian Blue areas?

I'll let you decide.

Me? This country is likely 70% conservative and it is being suppressed, systemically.

Eric Brown
Aug 4

I think it was Helen Joyce who said that mothers who castrated their children would NEVER back down from maximal gender ideology, because to do that would be to admit that they intentionally sacrificed their own children to their ideology.

