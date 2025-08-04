Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling predicts that women who are currently on the gender identity bandwagon will pretend they were always TERFs in the next 10 years.

In a post to X, Rowling wrote, “I promise you this: in ten years time, a load of women who're currently riding the gender identity bandwagon will claim they were always TERFs. They'll be like the fakers who pretend to have survived terrorist attacks they were never even near.”

First off, Rowling, as far as this writer understands, is still in support of gender ideology while simply opposing it as a political movement. For example, in June 2020, Rowling wrote, “I want to be very clear here: I know transition will be a solution for some gender dysphoric people.” There is no circumstance where transitioning will be a solution.

Second, there is evidence that attitudes on so-called transgender rights have shifted in the United Kingdom; however, a plurality of Britons still believe that “people should be able to identify as a different gender to the one recorded at birth.”

However, looking at other ideologies and disordered lifestyles that are connected to gender ideology specifically so-called gay marriage, shows that no such shift in public opinion has occurred and the immoral activity is more popular and accepted than it was 10 years ago.

As seen in the chart below, following the Obergefell v Hodges Supreme Court ruling that legalized Sodomitic unions, public support was at 60%. Support hit a peak of 71% in 2022 and 2023. It only slightly declined to 69% in 2024. The most recent Gallup poll conducted this year shows it’s still at 68%.

If you go back to 1996 only 27% believed that Sodomitic unions should be recognized by the law as valid.

If Rowling’s prediction is to come true, it is likely that laws against the ideology will have to be enacted. As St. Thomas Aquinas noted in his Summa Theologia, “Men who are well disposed are led willingly to virtue by being admonished better than by coercion: but men who are evilly disposed are not led to virtue unless they are compelled.”

What do you make of Rowling’s prediction?

