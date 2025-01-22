The left keeps continuing to cancel J.K. Rowling with more absurd accusations, which led to a transgender activist posting an AI meme of her with Adolf Hitler. The Harry Potter author responded hilariously, going viral yesterday in another win against leftist outrage mobs.

More than a decade ago, Harry Potter was used as a cultural reference to such an extreme amount by leftists on social media that a counter-trend “read another book” became a standard response to the obnoxious comparisons to Harry Potter or Voldemort.

That changed when J.K. Rowling began speaking out against evil gender ideology corrupting lives and how unfair it was for women to have to tolerate men in their spaces and also compete against men in matters like sports.

The left tried to destroy Rowling multiple times, but she reached such a cultural icon status with Harry Potter she’s been too big to cancel. Attacks on her have been going on for years since the development of the video game Hogwartz Legacy was announced.

Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad stated in 2020, “While J.K. Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she’s a private citizen also. And that means she’s entitled to express her personal opinion on social media. I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree that she has the right to hold her opinions.”

Despite her Harry Potter property being too big to fail for networks to give her the boot, activists still are trying to move the needle with more and more ridiculous claims.

An activist on X who appears to be a man pretending to be a woman with “TransBiPanLesbian” in his profile posted saying, “Would absolutely love to know how you’re going to explain this 1 away @jk_rowling”

The post was accompanied by an AI picture of Rowling chumming with Adolf Hitler.

The YA fantasy author delivered a hilarious response that went viral yesterday as she mocked people attacking her in such a manner.

She said, “In retrospect, I regret taking the meeting. He wanted me to collaborate on a kids’ version of Mein Kampf, but we couldn’t agree on an illustrator. He wanted Eva Braun, but the sample sketches he showed me were shit.”

Her hilarious response drew a lot of attention from people praising her wit as she dealt another blow to cancel culture, especially the left’s “literally Hitler” style rhetoric, by disarming it with jokes.

What do you think of J.K. Rowling’s response to a transgender activist attacking her with Hitler A.I. art? Leave a comment and let us know.

