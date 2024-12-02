J.K. Rowling was not on many people’s bingo cards to become “literally Voldemort” to the shrieking harpies of the radical left in entertainment. Now, in a thread on X, the Harry Potter author detailed how horrific her experience has been since speaking out against evil transgender ideology.

More than a decade ago, Harry Potter used to be used as a culture reference to such an extreme amount by leftists on social media that a counter-trend “read another book” became a standard response to the obnoxious comparisons to Harry Potter or Voldemort.

That changed when J.K. Rowling began speaking out against evil gender ideology corrupting lives and how unfair it was for women to have to tolerate men in their spaces and also compete against men in matters like sports.

The left tried to destroy Rowling multiple times, but she reached such a cultural icon status with Harry Potter she’s been too big to cancel. Attacks on her have been going on for years since the development of the video game Hogwartz Legacy was announced.

Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad stated in 2020, “While J.K. Rowling is the creator of Harry Potter, and we are bringing that to life with the power of Portkey, in many places, she’s a private citizen also. And that means she’s entitled to express her personal opinion on social media. I may not agree with her, and I might not agree with her stance on a range of topics, but I can agree that she has the right to hold her opinions.”

After the election of Donald Trump, the left has started to do at least some reflecting, and even the New York Times admitted in an article that to criticize any gender ideology talking points, one gets “unsparing criticism.”

J.K. Rowling took exception with the article, however, letting her fanbase know what she endures is not criticism but harassment and worse. She posted with a screenshot of the NYT piece:

The rewriting of history begins.

Opponents of gender ideology haven't merely 'endured unsparing criticism'. I haven't simply been told I 'betrayed real feminism' or received a few book-burning videos.

I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family's home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman. I could write a twenty thousand word essay on what the consequences have been to me and my family, and what we've endured is NOTHING compared to the harm done to others.

By standing up to a movement that relies on threats of violence, ostracisation and guilt-by-association, all of us have been smeared and defamed, but many have lost their livelihoods. Some have been physically assaulted by trans activists. Female politicians have been forced to hire personal security on the advice of police. The news that one of the UK's leading endocrinologists, Dr Hillary Cass, was advised not to travel by public transport for her own safety should shame everyone who let this insanity run amok.

Lest we forget, gender apostates have been targeted for crimes such as doubting the evidential basis for transitioning children, for arguing for fair sport for women and girls, for wanting to retain single sex spaces and services, especially for the most vulnerable, and for thinking it barbaric to lock in female prisoners with convicted male sex offenders.

Now the political landscape has shifted, and some who've been riding high on their own supply are waking up with a hell of a hangover. They've started wondering whether calling left-wing feminists who wanted all-female rape centres 'Nazis' was such a smart strategy. Maybe parents arguing that boys ought not to be robbing their daughters of sporting opportunities might, sort of, have a point? Possibly letting any man who says 'I'm a woman' into the locker room with twelve-year-old girls could have a downside, after all?

Mealy-mouthed retconning of what has actually happened over the past ten years is predictable but will not stand. I don't doubt those who've turned a blind eye to the purges of non-believers, or even applauded and encouraged them, would rather minimise what the true cost of speaking out was, but 'yes, maybe trans activists went a little over the top at times' takes are frankly insulting. A full reckoning on the effects of gender ideology on individuals, society and politics is still a long way off, but I know this: the receipts will make very ugly reading when that time comes, and there are far too many of them to sweep politely under the carpet.

The people who advocate for these evil ideologies are mentally ill and often attack opponents personally with a singular goal of life ruination. J.K. Rowling, despite all of the terrible things she’s endured, is lucky compared to many who have smaller followings, because many others who spoke out like her would have been canceled, lost their careers, and wouldn’t be able to have HBO making a new television adaptation of their books.

The tide, however, is turning, as more people are speaking out against what is obviously false in 2024. Perhaps with J.K. Rowling’s lead, sanity can be restored in the culture.

