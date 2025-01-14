Now that the Neil Gaiman story has hit mainstream media like New York Magazine through their Vulture outlet, celebrities are weighing in on The Sandman creator’s bad behavior. J.K. Rowling made an especially poignant remark comparing Gaiman to Harvey Weinstein, getting Elon Musk to chime in on the situation.

Neil Gaiman was rocked yesterday with an interview with his former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich for New York Magazine detailing graphic and horrific details on her claims of sexual abuse against the American Gods writer.

Part of the odd situation about the Neil Gaiman story is how these details have been well-known for nearly a year because of the work of Tortoise Podcast as well as Fandom Pulse detailing the abuse allegations against Gaiman.

Moreover, women have been warning about Gaiman for years, and he’s given signs through his works with his creepy fetishes inserted into books like The Sandman, as well as his virtue signaling about his polyamorous degenerate lifestyle with Amanda Palmer that led to personal problems for the author over the last several years.

Large comic book outlets such as Comic Book Resources, Bleeding Cool, Newsarama and, Comics Beat all have failed to report on the topic, but celebrities are starting to weigh in on Neil Gaiman.

Science Fiction author and former blogger John Scalzi made it about himself as he typically does, posting to BlueSky, “Starting to get interview requests about the New York magazine article re: Neil. Am mostly referring them to my public statements here. It's certainly been a day so far. Here's another cat.”

Ron Marz, a Marvel and DC Comics writer who never misses an opportunity to get in on a virtue signal when it’s good for his brand, commented, “Never met Neil. Never wanted to. The whole "always dress in black" vibe was pretentious and laughable to me. And early on inhis career, I heard a story from another pro that put me off both Neil and his work. (1/2)”

He concluded, “When Sandman started to break, the pro told me, "Oh, that guy. You know who he is? He's the guy at every party that's talking to you for now, but his eyes are scanning the room for someone more important to latch on to." Seemed like an indication of character, or lack of. (2/2)”

The most poignant celebrity tweet on Gaiman, however, came from Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling. She posted comparing the Sandman author to Harvey Weinstein, saying, “The literary crowd that had a hell of a lot to say about Harvey Weinstein before he was convicted has been strangely muted in its response to multiple accusations against Neil Gaiman from young women who'd never met, yet - as with Weinstein - tell remarkably similar stories.”

This prompted a response from Elon Musk who replied, “Their silence is deafening.”

The silence of the literary community and comic industry on Neil Gaiman as indeed been deafening over the last year, as only now do some feel like it’s a safe topic to broach. When someone gets industry clout on a level like Neil Gaiman for making political stances on feminism like he does, it often acts as a shield for criticism where people are afraid to tell how bad things really are.

