LumberJackAhz
Apr 21, 2025

J.K. Rowling is a PRIME example of the Left eating their own. She said people were gay in Harry Potter to score Woke Points, and even now she is ok with race swaps in the Harry Potter TV Show. She even said Hermione was never "confirmed" to be White in the novels, so it's clear she will be race swapped as well.

J.K. Rowling is STILL a Woke Retărd, and this is just her one braincell she has left telling her ice is cold and fire is hot.

Mr0303
Apr 21, 2025

Rowling can gloat, but ultimately she's still the enemy - a feminist leftist.

