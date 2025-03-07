Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling blasted transgender activists claiming they buy "into “quasi-religious, pseudoscientific nonsense.”

Rowling’s blistering rebuked of transgender activists came in the wake of one such activist claiming she was “conflating sex and gender again.”

She responded, “The fringe idea that we all have a 'gender identity' that may or may not match our biological sex is the whole point of this discussion. Trans activists act as though the existence of 'gender identity' is a settled, self-evident point, when to the vast majority of the world it's unevidenced, quasi-religious, pseudoscientific nonsense, which has been imposed top down on our society with serious consequences for vulnerable women and troubled youth in particular.”

Rowling continued by lampooning the fact that this ideology is being imposed from elites within Western society, “Meaningful discussion about competing needs and rights cannot happen inside an elitist ideological bubble where everyone is forced to adopt gender ideology's approved jargon, accept its self-contradicting slogans as fact and pretend fact-light assertions and feeble sophistry are critical thinking.”

Next, she excoriated trans activist rhetoric, “ou tell us to 'educate' ourselves, by which you mean, 'adopt our beliefs unquestioningly,' but at this point, most of us know your arguments off by heart. These include, but are not limited to: feelings trump facts and unless we agree we're 'erasing people from existence'; women and girls aren't definable entities, so why should they be entitled to their own sports and single-sex spaces; clownfish and people with DSDs mean sex is 'on a spectrum' and 'woman' is a set of stereotypes associated with the female sex class, so it doesn't matter if you've got a penis, if you identify with those stereotypes you're 'valid'.”

“The reason we haven't been won over by these talking points and remain so tragically 'uneducated' isn't that we've failed to grasp the sophistication of your world view. It's that we think you're talking unadulterated bullshit and making fools of yourselves,” Rowling concluded.

Rowling has been publicly critical of transgender activists since 2020 albeit still supporting transgender ideology.

In a blog post she wrote, “I want to be very clear here: I know transition will be a solution for some gender dysphoric people, although I’m also aware through extensive research that studies have consistently shown that between 60-90% of gender dysphoric teens will grow out of their dysphoria.”

She also shared why she opposes the movement politically, “I’m concerned about the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning (returning to their original sex), because they regret taking steps that have, in some cases, altered their bodies irrevocably, and taken away their fertility. Some say they decided to transition after realising they were same-sex attracted, and that transitioning was partly driven by homophobia, either in society or in their families.”

She later added, “I’m deeply concerned about the consequences of the current trans activism. … Huge numbers of women are justifiably terrified by the trans activists; I know this because so many have got in touch with me to tell their stories. They’re afraid of doxxing, of losing their jobs or their livelihoods, and of violence.”

What do you make of Rowling’s most recent comments blasting trans activists and admitting the ideology is being pushed by elites?

