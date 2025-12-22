Fandom Pulse

StorytellingRon
Dec 22

Christian Nationalism has been taken on by Christians as an acceptable slander. Marxists continually seek a moniker to project their evil on Jesus Christ.

Since Christian Nationalism isn't working so well, they have changed it to

CHRISTIAN FASCISTS! CHRISTIAN FASCISTS!!! CHRISTIAN FASCISTS!!!!!!!!!!

Never mind the Islamo-Marxist they are pushing to destroy everything.

Cyborgjustice
Dec 22Edited

Jimmy Kimmel is clearly an agent from hell. And the United Kingdom has fallen, hard.

