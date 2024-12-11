Actor Jim Carrey revealed that he returned to the role of Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 because he needed the money.

Back in March 2022 while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey told Access Hollywood that he was retiring.

He said, “Well, I’m retiring. … Yeah, probably. … I’m being fairly serious.”

Carrey then hedged, “It depends. It depends. If you know, if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.”

“I really like my quiet life and I really love putting paint on canvas,” he continued. “And I really love my spiritual life and I feel like-. And this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Obviously, Carrey returned for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 shortly after making these comments where he reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik and takes on the role of Gerald Robotnik as well.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Carrey admitted he returned because he needed money.

He first detailed that his comments about a script in gold ink delivered by angels, “might have been hyperbole.”

Next, Carrey shared, “I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And, you now, it’s just-. I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly. Yeah.”

What do you make of Carrey admitting he returned for the role for the money?

