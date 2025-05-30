Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
May 31, 2025

These books are great, but the TV show definitely didn't live up to them, not even a little. Hopefully Butcher stays strongly involved and keeps them on track.

Reply
Share
Gary Pageau's avatar
Gary Pageau
May 31, 2025

I read the entire Dresden series but have lost interest over the last couple of books.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture