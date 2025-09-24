Jessica Chastain has issued a statement in response to Apple TV+ postponing the release of The Savant, which was expected to release on the streaming service on September 26th.

In a statement given to Deadline, an Apple TV+ spokesman announced it was postponing the show, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

No explanation was given as to why the show was being postponed and they did not provide any information on when it might release.

However, it’s possible that the show’s storyline might be the cause of the postponement. Variety’s Aramide Tinubu claims to have seen all eight episodes of the show and claims it “looks at a sector of mostly white male individuals who believe that America belongs to them. Fueled by hate, bigotry, xenophobia and misogyny, they talk cruelly and candidly online about enacting harm and violence toward individuals or ‘others’ who they feel are unworthy of being in ‘their’ country. Nowhere in the show does it mention Donald Trump’s name, and other than depicting white nationalists in a negative light, “The Savant” is a straightforward, non-controversial character study — and a well-paced thriller — about one woman trying to stop domestic terrorism.”

Nevertheless, Chastain, who plays the show’s protagonist Jodi Goodwin, issued a statement in response to the show being postponed on social media. She wrote on X, “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team. That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant.”

“In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country. These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain continued. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever.”

She concluded, “While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.”

