X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress Jessica Chastain called for her followers to start paying attention to the Bechdel Test albeit she made it clear that she’s not drawing a hard line on requiring films she stars in to the past test.

In a post to X, Chastain said, “The Bechdel Test only has 3 rules: the film must feature…

1: two named female characters

2: that talk with each other

3: about anything other than a man/men

Start paying attention to this when you watch some of your favorite movies and see if they pass,” she concluded.

Alongside this post, she included an interview of herself as well where she admits she will not require films she works on to pass the test.

She said, “Listen, I can’t only say I’m going to do movies that pass that test because the scripts are not there, sadly. But I will say that I’m gonna do films where my character’s actively participating in the world around her.”

Ironically, Allison Bechdel who created the test back in 1985 as part of her The Rule cartoon revealed to The Guardian back in 2023 that the whole “test” was created as a joke.

She said, “It was a joke. I didn’t ever intend for it to be the real gauge it has become and it’s hard to keep talking about it over and over, but it’s kind of cool.”

What do you make of Chastain’s comments about the Bechdel Test?

