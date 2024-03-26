Jeremy Hambly aka The Quartering

Jeremy Hambly, aka The Quartering, has been one of the biggest forces in YouTube political commentary, focusing on pop culture. Over the years, he’s built a brand on discussing the hot stories of the day, from the Bud Light controversy to Frosk at G4 TV and more, as wokeism has permeated our culture and caused problems in every entertainment field. But yesterday, he made an announcement that may surprise some people.

The Quartering has always been one to try to take a general centrist approach to what he does, which has created a populism around his channel that few others can replicate. Though most of his videos are about anti-wokeism, he often criticizes the right wing as being too pushy on morals, usually taking exception when religious arguments are brought into the mix, as when he had a feud with The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh over the satanic influence of video games.

Jeremy Hambly has also said, “I don't consider myself religious, I've gone back and forth calling myself an atheist or agnostic but this time of year I always get to thinking man, Jesus Christ has a TON of haters and if Youtube has taught me anything having loads of haters means you're doing it right.”

Over the years, The Quartering has offered a lot of good takes on the culture war but also has made some questionable ones, as it seems to be unclear where he aims to lead the anti-woke movement with a lot of his content. Currently sitting at 1.57 million subscribers, Jeremy Hambly has built an incredible brand with the channel that a lot of people resonate with regardless of his stances on certain issues.

However, on Twitter on March 25th, 2024, The Quartering posted something that gives hope to everyone, marking an excellent change.

Jeremy Hambly posted, “all this cringe drama has pushed me over the edge. That's it. Going to church next week. Christ Is King”

This is a marked change from his former agnostic stance on religion. The Christ Is King statement has become something “edgy” over the last week as several non-Christians have tried to condemn the statement as anti-Semitic. While it’s ridiculous because Christ was Jewish, it hasn’t stopped a lot on the left, and some of the grifting corporate right from going ballistic on anyone using the phrase.

The Quartering furthered his commitment to learning about Christianity, later posting, “I worked out today & I bought a bible. See you at 5:30 EST for tonight's live stream!”

It remains to be seen how far he will see his faith through, but we should all pray that Jeremy Hambly becomes a force for Christ and joins us in God’s heavenly kingdom. Fandom Pulse welcomes our new Christian brother to the faith and supports him in his journey with Christ.

What do you think of Jeremy Hambly, aka The Quartering, converting to Christianity? Leave a comment and let us know.

