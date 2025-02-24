Jeremy Adams has been a bright spot in DC Comics’ lineup over the last several years with fans flocking to his Green Lantern and Aquaman projects, with buzz being he’s the best writer currently working in mainstream comics. Now, DC Comics has hired Adams to an exclusive contract, demonstrating the company knows his value in the industry.

DC Comics has been making a lot of bold moves lately, starting with their DC All In initiative helmed by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson. The line received another reboot starting with the DC All In Special #1 last year, where every book began a new arc as a jumping-on point, but most notably, it also launched the Absolute DC Universe.

Absolute Batman has continued to crush the competition in sales after a launch that sold at least 300,000 copies (exact numbers were not given by DC Comics). Reports from local comic shops are that the follow up books Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman are still selling well, but not nearly at the numbers of the Batman book.

Green Lantern has been one popular book among long-time comic fans in the main line, where most reports of the books have been lackluster. Jeremy Adams has regenerated the interest of many in the book by honoring the characters and providing solid action in his storytelling.

He just relaunched Aquaman with the DC Universe, which he told ScreenRant, “I think Aquaman is hard, you know, I think it's a hard character, right? I think the continuity of the character has been many different things over the years, like Peter David's continuity. I don't actually think is in continuity, but you know, he took his huge swings. And so it is a character that existed for a long time, but I could never put my finger on, like, what's his personality? You know, other than stoic, so that is interesting to me. And it's interesting just in terms of the challenge of it. Like, I think I'm taking a diversion from what is normally Aquaman, and taking them into a different arena that maybe work. Maybe it won't, but I'm giving it a shot.”

Reviews of the book have been positive so far.

Now, DC Comics has hired Jeremy Adams to an exclusive contract, a mark of rising in the industry to a level of desirability that few comic writers get offered.

They put out a press release:

The Prescott, Arizona native and current Los Angeles resident has been a valuable contributor to DC's publishing plans. This year, Adams is writing several titles for the publisher: a new Aquaman ongoing series, as well as a Green Lantern series spotlighting iconic Lantern Hal Jordan. Adams is co-writing DC's recently launched Green Lantern Corps series with Morgan Hampton; the series focuses on the other members of the intergalactic police force patrolling the DC universe and keeping it safe from evildoers.

The multi-year deal with DC follows Adams' incredibly successful 35-issue run as writer on The Flash, his current trio of popular series, and key DC publishing events such as 2023's Dark Crisis and 2024's Absolute Power.

“As a fan first and a longtime admirer of DC's legacy, it is an honor to follow in the footsteps of the luminaries whose words have thrilled, entertained and inspired me since my earliest days," Adams says. "It's such a joy to bring these characters to life, to craft new twists, powers and adventures, and to strive to provide the same level of imaginative entertainment that I've enjoyed for my entire life.”

Adams has been a mainstay in DC's animated collaborations with Warner Bros. Animation. He scripted three key films in the storied history of the DC Universe animated movies – Batman: Soul of the Dragon, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons – and contributed one of the vignettes within Justice Society: World War II. He also wrote the animated short DC Showcase: Blue Beetle. The 2021 hit Batman: Soul of the Dragon still stands with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Adams worked as both a story editor on the final season of Supernatural, and a writer on the series with three episodes to his credit, including a dip into his animated background by co-writing the "Scoobynatural" episode featuring the Winchester Brothers' adventure alongside Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Freddie.

Adams also co-wrote the blockbuster hit feature film Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans and scripted all four critically & financially successful Mortal Kombat Legends movies, two full-length Scooby-Doo films, and episodes of Young Justice, Justice League Action, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, Legend Quest and Thunderbirds Are Go.

In addition, Adams has been Warner Bros. Discovery's go-to screenwriter for LEGO properties with credits as varied as the LEGO Scooby-Doo stop-motion shorts, two LEGO Monkie Kid films (for which he also served as producer), a pair of LEGO Jurassic World movies and the animated short, LEGO Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling. Adams was also the screenwriter for six entries in the LEGO/DC Super Heroes catalog and served as a producer on the international hit television series Monkie Kid.

It is worth noting that an exclusive contract does not necessarily mean being completely exclusive in the modern industry but that Adams won’t be doing work for Marvel Comics in the near future.

Fandom Pulse asked Adams if this would impact his run for Mad Cave Studios on Flash Gordon, a science fiction book that has gotten a lot of fan praise in recent days. When asked if it would end the run, he said, “Not for a bit!”

This is a string of positive moves for the company, as they also announced Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez would be the team taking over Batman, giving fans hope for that title returning to greatness as well.

What do you think of Jeremy Adams being signed to an exclusive deal with DC Comics? Leave a comment and let us know.

