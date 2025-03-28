Head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke is stepping down from the position and launching her own production company, which has already secured a first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

Salke’s departure was announced in an email obtained by The Hollywood Reporter and sent to Amazon MGM Studios employees by Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins.

He wrote, “Having accomplished so much as an executive, Jen has decided that her next challenge and chapter will be on the production side, with the aim of getting even closer to the global creative community — which she’s been such a vital member of over the course of her career. As a result, Jen will step down from her role as Head of Amazon MGM Studios in order to start a new production entity, and we’re so pleased that she’ll continue to make her home right here on our lot via an overall first-look deal across both film and TV.”

As for Salke, she informed employees, “Since I joined in 2018, we set out together to create a new type of global studio that fostered an environment for the world’s most creative talent to do their very best work. Along the way, we expanded internationally, built out a film business and hired and developed an incredible team. As I’ve been considering my next chapter, I’ve always been searching for that moment where I was positive that our work had set up Amazon MGM Studios for even more success in the long term. When I look at the teams we’ve put in place, our amazing leaders, and the incredible slate of films and shows we’ve got in the pipeline, I realized now is that moment. I’m looking forward to continuing doing what I love, cultivating talent, supporting their vision, and bringing compelling stories to audiences around the world.”

Hopkins went on to praise Salke, “The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, Red One, Maxton Hall, The Idea of You, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Saltburn, Road House, Beast Games, Culpa Mia/Tuya and others speak to the hits under her leadership that have stirred cultural conversation and delivered incredible storytelling to worldwide audiences…and that list covers only the past 18 months. In addition, her leadership is evidenced by the senior team she’s hired and developed…a team that I know will step up in a big way going forward.”

With Salke stepping away, Hopkins did reveal that the structure of Amazon MGM Studios will change and her position is being eliminated. He explained, “Following Jen’s decision to step away – we’ve decided to flatten our leadership structure a bit and not fill the head of studios role. In line with Amazon’s recent work to streamline reporting lines and accelerate decision making, we felt this was the best direction for our studio, which will now operate as distinct film and television studios.”

He then revealed that Courtenay Valenti, who is the Head of Film, and Vernon Sanders, the Head of TV, will report directly to him. Sue Kroll will remain in her roll and “lead global marketing across both film and TV.”

While Hopkins’ email indicates that Salke is willingly stepping down, Mike Fleming Jr. at Deadline shared that his sources are saying “it is closer to a firing.”

He went on to imply that one of the major tipping points leading to her exit was James Bond. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who were recently brought on board to helm the James Bond, reportedly demanded “that they report to Valenti, and not Salke, even before the latter lost her job.”

What do you make of Salke exiting Amazon MGM Studios?

