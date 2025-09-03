Fandom Pulse

Steve
Sep 3

Or…. Hear me out. Replacing white characters thinking it makes a better story…. That sounds pretty racist.

Grames Barnaby
Sep 4

Except that was the least of the controversies most critics had with "The Batman". If anything it was the slow poison of other items going in the film with regards to references to a great reset, the awful on the nose dialogue about elites from Catwoman and a variety of other off putting champagne socialist talking points and themes pumped into the film. The race swaping of Gordon was just a minor eyerolling issue. But the outright nerve of Jeffery Wright kvetching about this around five years later? After his checks have been cashed? Come on, knock it off and stop craping on your audience that you made bank off of.

