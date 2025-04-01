Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 1, 2025

This moron says all that on X. By his own standards, he's supporting Musk.

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Apr 1, 2025

Just another woke fool/tool who believes the is enlightened

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture