In 2023, Jay David, better known by his YouTube moniker, Drunk3PO, started his graphic novel series, The Achromatic Chronicles. Now, he’s moved to Eric July’s new platform, Rippasend, to launch his next volume with a huge start shaking the makeup of online independent comics crowdfunding.

The Achromatic Chronicles is a concept geared more at an all-ages or young audience; something desperately needed to be injected into the comic industry. The original book was a 220-page graphic novel that garnered 896 backers during its original campaign run on IndieGoGo, but it ended with 1,436 backers and $107,300 raised for the YouTube personality’s first project.

Jay, Drunk3P0, is famous for being part of the Fandom Menace during its initial stages. He built a channel on criticism of Star Wars as Disney has ruined the property. His channel has over 100K subscribers, and he’s well-known for being one of the nicest people in the online space. He has a down-to-earth attitude that’s both fun and relatable.

Earlier this year, it was announced that he would be moving his next installment of the comic to Rippasend, Eric July’s new platform. This involves both the crowdfunding website and shipping and fulfillment. Many wondered how backing would impact those using Rippasend, either positively or negatively. Drunk3PO’s graphic novel is the first offering through Rippasend, which is going to be followed up by a book from Yellowflash 2.

In the meantime, IndieGoGo has become a site that has proven unreliable for conservative or right-leaning creators. Another personality, Cecil Says from ComicsGate, was outright banned, while the site continues to shadowban books that are affiliated with it. It’s no surprise, as IndieGoGo is a company run by San Francisco SJWs who have banned multiple projects in the past, including Chuck Dixon’s Alt-Hero Q.

Anticipation built over several months as fans awaited the beginning of Rippasend as well as the sequel. The site describes the campaign for The Achromatic Chronicles:

Welcome to the Achromatic Chronicles 75 days Preorder Campaign! We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive chance to dive into the vibrant, imaginative worlds of our beloved “Achromatic Chronicles” series. Penned by the talented Jay David and brought to life by the gifted illustrator Erik Hodson, these graphic novels promise to inspire, captivate, and entertain readers of all ages. Our campaign is packed with unique items and limited editions you won’t want to miss—so let’s explore what’s in store!

The “Achromatic Chronicles” is a captivating series following young Jon from the Gray World—a place bereft of color and steeped in monotony. Jon’s curious nature and yearning to be different set him apart in a society where conformity reigns supreme. One fateful day, Jon meets Blue, a new friend who unveils a world brimming with colors, adventure, and limitless possibilities. Thus begins Jon’s extraordinary journey—an odyssey teeming with pirates and queens, as he strives to find his unique voice amidst a newly vibrant world.

In “Achromatic Chronicles: Blue,” we witness Jon’s transformation as he steps out of his grayscale existence and into the colorful adventures that await him. With “Achromatic Chronicles: Green,” the story expands to include Jon’s friend, Fortuna, and her quest to bring hope and individuality back to the Gray World with the help of her new friend, Green. Each book brings fresh stories, vibrant characters, and invaluable lessons about self-discovery, courage, and the importance of embracing one’s uniqueness.

Already after two days, The Achromatic Chronicles: Green has garnered over 800 backers, which is fast approaching the backer count of the original Blue campaign. Clearly, backers have decided Rippasend is a site worth supporting and moving over to after IndieGoGo with this level of backing to start. If the trend continues, Drunk3PO will have more backers than the original campaign, proving the Achromatic Chronicles to be a quality success.

