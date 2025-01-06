In 2023, Jay David, better known by his YouTube moniker, Drunk3PO, started his graphic novel series, The Achromatic Chronicles. The book is now about to close its campaign on Eric July’s Rippasend and is approaching $100,000 in book sales on its final day.

The Achromatic Chronicles is a concept geared more at an all-ages or young audience; something desperately needed to be injected into the comic industry. The original book was a 220-page graphic novel that garnered 896 backers during its original campaign run on IndieGoGo, and it ended with 1,436 backers and $107,300 raised for the YouTube personality’s first project.

Now on Rippasend, Jay David is approaching similar numbers for the sequel, though there are some differences with the campaigns showing that the sequel is indeed more successful than the predecessor.

The IndieGoGo campaign totals list funds after a campaign ended in what’s called InDemand, where the book remains open for a time after the campaign, in this case, several months longer than the total campaign went and the Rippasend sequel campaign is going.

By achieving similar dollar numbers, Jay David has actually sold more copies of the new iteration of the campaign than the old in a shorter amount of time.

Eric July posted another interesting factor on the dollar amount, which as of this writing is over $92,000—the dollar amount doesn’t include taxes and shipping costs like the IndieGoGo campaign does. The dollars are the total for the entire book.

With IndieGoGo showing a rate of at least $10 per backer, the amount for the books is actually the same on Achromatic Chronicles 2 with a full day to go—and the last day of the campaign is typically one of the highest for sales.

This means that Jay David’s series is a success, as keeping a series going at the same or higher rate for a book 2 is nearly unheard of in the comic industry. Most book 2s garner 40-60% of the sales of the first one.

Moreover, Eric July’s Rippasend is a proven success. The new crowdfunding platform competing with IndieGoGo and Kickstarter translated to the same or more backers coming over, which means Jay David did not lose at all from transferring platforms to an independent alternative. It’s an incredible win for indie comic creators as a result, with many wanting to try alternative platforms like Rippasend or FundMyComic to get away from the censorship of the mainstream crowdfunders.

Anticipation built over several months as fans awaited the beginning of Rippasend as well as the sequel. The site describes the campaign for The Achromatic Chronicles:

Welcome to the Achromatic Chronicles 75 days Preorder Campaign! We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive chance to dive into the vibrant, imaginative worlds of our beloved “Achromatic Chronicles” series. Penned by the talented Jay David and brought to life by the gifted illustrator Erik Hodson, these graphic novels promise to inspire, captivate, and entertain readers of all ages. Our campaign is packed with unique items and limited editions you won’t want to miss—so let’s explore what’s in store!

The “Achromatic Chronicles” is a captivating series following young Jon from the Gray World—a place bereft of color and steeped in monotony. Jon’s curious nature and yearning to be different set him apart in a society where conformity reigns supreme. One fateful day, Jon meets Blue, a new friend who unveils a world brimming with colors, adventure, and limitless possibilities. Thus begins Jon’s extraordinary journey—an odyssey teeming with pirates and queens, as he strives to find his unique voice amidst a newly vibrant world.

In “Achromatic Chronicles: Blue,” we witness Jon’s transformation as he steps out of his grayscale existence and into the colorful adventures that await him. With “Achromatic Chronicles: Green,” the story expands to include Jon’s friend, Fortuna, and her quest to bring hope and individuality back to the Gray World with the help of her new friend, Green. Each book brings fresh stories, vibrant characters, and invaluable lessons about self-discovery, courage, and the importance of embracing one’s uniqueness.

