Javier Bardem called for America to cut its support for Israel following its actions in Gaza, which he accused of being a genocide.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet for his latest film F1: The Movie, Bardem said, “We are celebrating movies … but also we cannot forget about what happened in the real world while we’re celebrating fiction. Real world in Gaza are dying thousands of children of starvation. And it’s a genocide taking place in front of our eyes in 4K.”

“And American support has to stop. Financing bombs that are killing so many thousands of children. And the western European countries has to start doing actions, taking actions in cutting ties with Israel. Enough with the words. More actions,” he declared.

Bardem also spoke about Gaza during an appearance on The View to promote F1. He said, “For example, in Gaza … of course, they need to return those hostages, obviously. But the situation in Gaza is coming to a turn now where I cannot express the pain that I along with many millions people there suffered on a daily basis watching those horrible images of children being murdered and starving to death, being absolutely blocked the aid of medicines, water, medical material. Kids that been amputated without anesthesia. People that, yesterday, they were shot, 25 people were shot while they were looking for humanitarian aid in what they call the Hunger Games.”

“Experts on international law, Amnesty International, international human rights [experts], and some people that know what they’re talking on, and Holocaust survivors are calling it a genocide for it. And if you ask me, I believe it’s a genocide,” he said. “First of all, because the impunity that is taking Israel in doing these actions and the lack of action on any government. Of course, the backup of United States with all these weapons and the economics. And also, the silent of Europe is creating a scenario where there is such an impunity that if we really don’t do something about that we are going towards what is happening now and an absolute impunity on creating wars all over and creating so much pain that is going to affect so many people.”

“The most important thing is to not lose the humanity and really denounce when we have to denounce and who we have to denounce,” he concluded.

What do you make of Bardem’s comments?

