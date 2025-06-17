Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Jun 17, 2025

Have to agree. Stop funding foreign wars.

Laran Mithras
Jun 17, 2025

Good for him.

Blind support for the country of Israel inadvertently supports the spirit of anti-christ (Revelation Israel the country), though we restrain his appearance.

"Christian zionism" isn't just an oxymoron, it's heresy. I've had Christians telling me recently that God DEMANDS (using caps) support and worship of Israel and Jews.

Even the elect will be deceived...

