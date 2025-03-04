Culture critic Jason Whitlock lampooned the Oscars, Hollywood culture, and more by observing that a porno won the Best Picture at the Oscars and it won more Oscars than the Godfather.

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Whitlock shared that he watched Anora, which won Best Picture, after it had won. After watching he stated, “Are you kidding me? This is a porno. And I’m telling you, that’s what went through my mind particularly during the first hour, 45 minutes to an hour of this movie. It’s like this is a porno.”

He explained, “It starts with a line of strippers in G-strings. They’re topless in G-strings and they appear to be in some sort of champagne giving out lap dances and they’re leaving hardly anything to the imagination. This is the first scene of the movie.”

From there, Whitlock shared what the film is about, “The movie is about a sex worker who marries some 21-year-old that’s the son of a Russian oligarch. They get married after he pays her for sex and spends a week with her. I think he spends $15,000 for her to spend the week with him.”

“And I’m watching this movie in the first hour and I’m like, ‘How did a porno win the Oscar for best movie?’ Particularly in the first hour, I’m watching, I’m going, ‘This has no plot. This has no character development.’”

Next, he questioned, “This is the best we have? This is American art? This is American cinema? This is the best movie in the world?”

Later in his video, Whitlock said, “The four Oscars this movie did win is one more than the Godfather won. The Godfather, arguably the greatest movie of all time. It only won three Oscars. This porno with no plot, no character development, no understanding of anyone’s motivations it won four Oscars. It beat the Godfather.”

He continued, “How did we get here? Because this is a reflection of how degenerate and how despicable our culture is. We don’t make movies anymore. Not ones that have some sort of moral arc, some sort of meaning behind them. This felt like outtakes or raw footage of a documentary. We have prioritized how much authenticity can we put into a movie. We’re not going to put plot in a movie. We just going to put authenticity. And let’s make sure we’re showing the underbelly of America. Let’s make sure we’re showing the gritty, the dirtiest, the slimiest.”

Still later he added, “There is no moral arc. There is no moral to the story. There’s just raw footage. And the more raw footage that we show the more nihilism that is platformed and shoved down our throats, we consider that greatness.”

To Whitlock’s point Pope Paul VI outlined in Inter Mirifica that “the narration, description or portrayal of moral evil, even through the media of social communication, can indeed serve to bring about a deeper knowledge and study of humanity and, with the aid of appropriately heightened dramatic effects, can reveal and glorify the grand dimensions of truth and goodness. Nevertheless, such presentations ought always to be subject to moral restraint, lest they work to the harm rather than the benefit of souls, particularly when there is question of treating matters which deserve reverent handling or which, given the baneful effect of original sin in men, could quite readily arouse base desires in them.”

Given Whitlock’s description of the film it does not appear that the Anora film does this. In fact, it appears the film is simply pornography, which the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops makes is “not art” in its Create in Me a Clean Heart document.

It makes clear that “all pornography is harmful and wrong, while the effects on a person may vary depending on the intensity of the content.”

What do you make of Whitlock’s commentary regarding the Oscars and Hollywood culture?

