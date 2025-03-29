Jason Statham’s A Working Man premiered at #1 at the box office on Friday night, beating Snow white and overperforming expectations for the weekend so far.

The box office race is here this weekend, where A Working Man edged out Snow White on Friday with $5.6 million at the box office, which analysts are predicting will result in a $15.6 million opening.

Box Office Theory predicted the movie would have a projected domestic box office total of $13.4 million, meaning the current tracking with Friday’s actual numbers has the film overperforming expectations by more than 16%.

Snow White was predicted to win the weekend with a predicted $17 million box office, but the film is currently underperforming on Friday with a $3.7 million opening for the day, with new predicted totals dropping to $13.7 million on the weekend. At a drop of 68%, The second weekend drop-off is steeper than what was seen with Dumbo, which had a 60% for the second weekend total. Apparently, audiences are not thrilled, and word of mouth has failed to generate any momentum for the film.

Quite the opposite is true with A Working Man, which is sitting only slightly lower than Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper from 2024, which opened at $16.3 million. The numbers for the new film are within the margin of error, meaning there’s a comparable audience for what was considered quite a financial success for the $40M budgeted film. The total box office haul for The Beekeeper sat at $162.6 million, and if A Working Man does similar numbers, it appears as if Amazon will have quite the franchise success on its hands.

A Working Man is more compelling than The Beekeeper for longevity potential, as the Chuck Dixon Levon Cade novel series offers twelve already completed storylines featuring the character to build from, meaning a near-limitless potential for the franchise as long as Jason Statham is content to make the movies.

The compelling aspect of the Levon Cade series is that in each book, Dixon masterfully takes a sub-genre of action and places the character into those scenarios. Each film will feel fresh as a result because it won’t merely copy the one the comes before, something many action film franchises suffer from as they go along. Instead, Levon Cade has the possibility to grow into something epic over time.

Author Chuck Dixon commented on Facebook with a simple message when he saw the box office numbers, saying, “Winning!”

He also posted on the comparison of movies, “Levon beat Snow White's Friday ticket sales! Can he win the weekend? It's up to you!”

Fans eagerly await to see whether A Working Man will hold up and take down Snow White on the weekend.

Rotten Tomatoes, meanwhile, has A Working Man sitting at 53% on their critical score to mixed reviews, which includes a CBC rant on “masculinity” disguised as a film review. Audiences, however, are rejecting these critics while it sits at an 89% firmly fresh score with the actual viewing public.

