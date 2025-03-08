Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arthur's avatar
Arthur
Mar 8, 2025

Put a chick in it, and make it lame and gay.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 8, 2025

No race and sex swaps are acceptable.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture