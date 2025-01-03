DC Comics seems to be up to the same tired mainstream tricks with the same mainstream writers in is All In Initiative as Jason Aaron has taken Absolute Superman #3 and made a strong, female lead narrative out of the book.

Even though we are only a couple of issues into DC Comics’ Absolute Universe, a lot of the hype has worn off, especially when it comes to Wonder Woman and Superman, the secondary titles behind Scott Snyder’s Absolute Batman. Speculators drove most sales of the first issues, according to our local comic shop sources, and as we get into the second and third issues with far fewer incentive variant covers, those sales have already tapered off as a result.

Fan reaction to the three books has been a loving of Absolute Batman and mild enjoyment of Absolute Wonder Woman, while most say Absolute Superman is difficult to read. Jason Aaron, responsible for the atrocity of female Thor at Marvel Comics, has created a world where Superman came to Earth as an adult as his Elseworlds, in a slog of a story thus far.

But all three books have already shown signs of wokeism trickling into the universe as DC Comics can’t help themselves.

Absolute Batman was the first to drop a woke bomb, which many readers glossed over. Barbara Gordon was turned black, even though Jim Gordon is shown as white without explanation. She was inserted into Absolute Batman #1 as a completely unnecessary character, put there very intentionally for the race-swap reveal and for no other reason.

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 turned Diana into a disabled woman as more checkboxes are hit for diversity quotas through the books.

Absolute Superman has shown signs there would be problems already with a class warfare rant from a “labor guild” showing socialist and communist tendencies in making Superman’s crest into an anti-capitalist symbol.

Issue #3 gets worse, however, as the full backstory issue of Kal-El coming to Earth is unveiled as something that was done because his parents are “science heretics” who take off with Kal-El rather than letting him go by himself.

Kal-El is shown to be different than the other Kryptonians. Jason Aaaron makes a point of blasting AI use in journalism when Kal-El does an assignment for his class and refuses to use their version of AI because he wants to write it himself.

During the issue, Jor-El gets arrested for being a science heretic. At this point, Lara Lor-Van decides to take matters into her own hands and become a strong, female lead action star. She poses a rescue of Jor-El and while most of the comic is simply backstory, the only moment of real action in the book is a strong, female lead rescuing her husband.

Once she’s liberated Jor-El in a Mary Sue manner with zero drama, the three decide to leave Krypton together in a starship to end the issue.

Jason Aaron has a habit of taking books and ignoring the main character of the story to promote feminism, and Absolute Superman has done that already. While there are still rumors that Superman will be outed as “pansexual” in the line, we haven’t seen this yet (thankfully) as it’s focused on Kal-El’s childhood and not much in modern times.

How much worse can it get? We will see as Absolute Superman goes along.

What do you think of Absolute Superman #3 going strong, female lead? Leave a comment and let us know.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic for real heroism and a great read on a free speech platform.

NEXT: Federal Judge Strikes Down Arkansas Law That Prevents Pornographic Books Like Gender Queer From Getting Into School Libraries