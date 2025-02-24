Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Feb 24, 2025

McCarthy did only one thing wrong - he stopped. It's quite obvious that the rot of communism is very much alive in Hollywood. Woke doesn't mean empathy - it means you are a loser who wants to use intersectionality to further your career and to virtue signal, while denigrating straight white men.

Reply
Share
James A. Buck's avatar
James A. Buck
Feb 26, 2025

I would like to know how some decrepit has-been like “Hanoi” Jane is going to “resist” Trump. She can join Stephen King in his backyard and scream at the sky.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture