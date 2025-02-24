Actress Jane Fonda called on the SAG-AFTRA union as well as viewers of the SAG Awards “to resist” President Donald Trump, his administration, and agenda for the United States during an acceptance speech for a SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award acceptance speech.

In the speech, Fonda said, “I love acting. We get to open people’s minds to new ideas, take them beyond what they understand of the world, and help them laugh when things are tough like now. And for a woman like me, who grew up in the 40s and 50s when women weren’t supposed to have opinions and not get angry, acting gave me a chance to play angry women with opinions, which as you know is a bit of a stretch for me.”

Fonda then declared, “I’m a big believer in unions. They have our backs. They bring us into community and they give us power. Community means power. And this is really important right now. Workers power is being attacked and community is being weakened. But SAG-AFTRA is different than most other unions because us, the workers, we actors, we don’t manufacture anything tangible. What we create is empathy.”

“Our job is to understand another human being so profoundly that we can touch their souls,” she continued “We know why they do what they do. We feel their joy, or their pain.”

“We have to drill deep, don’t we? We have to know, for example, if a young woman is cutting or she’s a sex workers there’s a good chance she was sexually abused or incested. I’m thinking Bree Daniels and Klute,” Fonda offered as an example. “And I’m sure many of you guys have played bullies and misogynists and you can pretty much know, you actors, that probably their father bullied them and called me that he felt were weak. He called them losers or p***ies. And while you may hate the behavior of your character you have to understand and empathize with the traumatized person you’re playing, right? Thinking, Sebastian Stan, in The Apprentice.”

She then declared, “Make no mistake that empathy is not weak or woke. And by the way, woke just means you give a damn about other people.”

“Back to empathy,” she continued. “A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming our way. And even if they are of a different political persuasion, we need to call upon our empathy and no judge, but listen from our hearts and welcome them into our tent. Because we are going to need a big tent to resist successfully what is coming at us.”

Next, Fonda brought up McCarthyism, “I made my first movie in 1958. It was the tail end of McCarthyism when so many careers were destroyed. Today it’s helpful to remember though that Hollywood resists. We did. Overseas brave American producers like Hannah Weinstein hired blacklisted writers. Myrna Loy, John Houston, and Billy Wilder founded the Committee for the First Amendment. They had a radio show on ABC Radio called “Hollywood Fights Back.” Members of the Committee included every big name actor in town.”

Fonda then declared that Hollywood was now in its “documentary moment” and compared it to apartheid in South Africa, the civil rights movement in the United States, and the Stonewall riots. She questioned, “Would you have been able to take the hoses and the batons and the dogs? We don’t have to wonder anymore because we are in our documentary moment. This is it. And it is not a rehearsal. This is it.

“And we mustn’t for a moment kid ourselves about what is happening. This is big time serious. So let’s be brave. This is a good time for a Norma Rae, or Karen Silkwood, or Tom Joad. We must not isolate. We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project an inspiring vision of the future, one that is beckoning, welcoming that will help people believe that, to quote the novelist Pearl Cleage, ‘On the other side of the conflagration there will still be love. There will still be beauty. And there will be an ocean of truth for us to swim in.’ Let’s make it so,” she concluded.

Fonda’s claim about woke meaning you just care about people is false. Bishop Barron explained to Angelus News, “The advocates of the so-called ‘woke’ ideology today have not been shy about articulating the philosophical underpinnings of their perspective. They do indeed find inspiration in Marx, Nietzsche, Sartre, Derrida, and Foucault, among others.”

He continued, “From these modern and postmodern thinkers, they derive a number of principles. First, they advocate a deeply antagonistic social theory, whereby the world is divided sharply into the two classes of oppressors and oppressed. Second, they relativize moral value and see classical morality as an attempt by the ruling class to maintain itself in power. Third, they focus, not so much on the individual, as on racial and ethnic categories and hence they endorse the idea of collective guilt and recommend a sort of reverse discrimination to address the injustices of the past.

“Fourth, they tend to demonize the market economy and the institutions of democracy as part of a superstructure defending the privileged,” he elaborated. “Fifth, they push toward equity of outcome throughout the society, rather than equality of opportunity. And finally, ‘wokeism’ employs divisive and aggressive strategies of accusation that are contrary to the Gospel demand to love our enemies.”

“Suffice it to say that Catholic Social Teaching stands athwart all of this,” he observed. “It wants social justice, of course, but not on “woke” terms. Its heroes are not Marx, Nietzsche, and Foucault, but rather Isaiah, Amos, Jeremiah, Jesus the Lord, Ambrose, Aquinas, and Teresa of Calcutta.”

Professor of Philosophy at Pasadena City College Edward Feser puts it more succinctly, “A paranoid delusional hyper-egalitarian mindset that tends to see oppression and injustice where they do not exist or greatly to exaggerate them where they do exist.”

Furthermore, this idea that being woke is synonymous with empathy is also false. It is what Bishop Fulton Sheen described as a false empathy, “False compassion, which is gradually growing in this country, is a pity that is shown not to the mugged, but to the mugger. Not to the family of the murdered, but to the murderer, not to the woman who was raped, but to the rapist, not to the poor girl who’s given a shot of dope, but to the rich boy who happens to come from a fine family.”

“There are some judges in our courts, there are some social workers, not all, there are sob sisters, there are the social slobberers who insist on compassion being shown to the muggers, to the dope fiends, to the throat slashers, to the beatniks, to the prostitutes, to the homosexuals, to the punks. So that today the decent man is practically off the reservation. This is the false compassion,” he declared.

What do you make of Fonda’s comments?

