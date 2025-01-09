Actor James Woods, known for his role as Hades in Hercules and Sebastian Shark in Shark, blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for the fires raging in Los Angeles.

On CNN, Woods was emotional as he detailed how his neighbors’ homes had gone up in fire. At one point, he shared that his 94-year-old neighbor who suffers from dementia had been left in his home, but fortunately, he was able to contact another neighbor, they located him, and he was evacuated an hour before his house burned down.

Woods also speculated that his own house likely burned down, “At 11:49 last night all the smoke alarms in our house alerted our phones that our house that we had just renovated for three years and had just finally moved into about three months ago, all the smoke alarms are going off. Hardly, a good sign. So, I’m not sure. It wouldn’t make any difference because the whole street is burned down. Even if you go back to your home-.

In a post to X, Woods replied to a user using the handle LucifersTweetz. The user wrote, “The irony of James Woods, known for his skepticism about climate change, losing his home to the very wildfires linked to climate change impacts in California, is striking.”

Woods replied, “This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

Woods also shared a headline from the New York Post that stated, “LA Mayor Karen Bass cut fire department funding by $17.6M — months before wildfires turned city into hellscape”

He wrote, “The most important taks ahead is not to be better, but…”

He also criticized The Los Angeles Fire Department’s Kristin M. Crowley. He shared an image from the department’s website that states, “Creating, supporting, and promoting culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities are Chief Crowley’s priorities, and she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Los Angeles.”

Woods wrote, “Priorities stated below in her bio below. Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity.”

While Woods blasted California politicians for their abysmal response to the fire and the seemingly lack of preparation for it, he did put it all in perspective in another post.

He wrote, “We renovated a home after COVID and just finished last month. To all the lovely people offering care and love, I’ll say this. There is no possession as priceless as friends and good neighbors during a tragedy. I can’t believe the blessings we enjoy, and I am humbly grateful.”

As for Gavin Newsom’s response, he seemed completely out of sorts while speaking with CNN and being asked about fire hydrants running out of water, “Local folks are trying to figure that out. When you have a system failure it’s not dissimilar to what we’ve seen in other extraordinary large scale fires whether it be pipe, electricity, or whether it just be the complete overwhelm of the system.”

“I mean, those hydrants are typical for two or three fires, maybe one fire,” he continued. “You have something at this scale. But again, that’s going to be determined by the local-.”

As for LA Mayor Karen Bass, she refused to answer a number of questions asked by Sky News reporter David Blevins after she returned from a trip to Ghana.

What do you make of James Woods’ comments?

