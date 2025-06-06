Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
Jun 6, 2025Edited

Superman is only Superman because of Clark Kent. Clark Kent is only Clark Kent because he was raised specifically as a small town American farm boy. Missing this is why Snyder Superman never worked. To miss that he is specifically American with small town American values is to miss what makes him more than just a powerful alien humanoid.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jun 6, 2025

Gunn is a leftist and this is another reminder why people shouldn't watch this movie.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture