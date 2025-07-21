Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Jack's avatar
Captain Jack
Jul 23

I also thought the part where Luthor calls Superman a "groomer," was bizarre. Nothing about Kal El sending his son to conquer the earth. Or the Kents looking like something out of HILLBILLY ELEGY. But I agree the Fortress of Solitude was fun. The robots were great.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture