Oct 10

Good. This show doesn’t deserve another season.

NeverForget1776
Oct 14

Gunn has only himself to blame for the failure of PEACERMAKER Season 2 for season 1 had setup an easy win in season 2 had the showrunner not screwed things up in his attempt to shame the normal American society which is predominantly white heterosexual men and women who have no trouble identifying as their natural sex and who voted for Trump and many of whom are Christians. That is a society someone like Gunn finds offensive.

in Guns Nazi-America reality everything was so near perfect that he had to create some domestic terrorist group who's cause made no sense and he had to make sure to let the audience know cops are crooked which is why it was OK for Peacemakers dad and brother to kill a dozen or so of the cops.

Normalcy is hell to the woke

