James Gunn shared a new update on Matt Reeves’ long-gestating The Batman Part II film.

While Gunn is making the press rounds to promote his upcoming Superman film, he’s also being asked about other DC Studios projects, one of those being Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II.

At the beginning of this month, Gunn spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said, “What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary. We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait.”

Now, he’s shared more details, again, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, “Listen, we're supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it. Matt's excited. I talk to Matt all the time. I'm totally excited about it. So we can't wait to read the scripts, but we haven't read it yet, if that's your question.”

“People should get off Matt's nuts because it's like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it,” he continued. “That's just the way it is. He doesn't owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

Gunn added, “It's going to come out when he feels good about the screenplay. And Matt's not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay.”

As for what to expect from Reeves’ The Batman Part II, he told Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes, “This year we’re going to be shooting and I’m very excited about it and there’s been a lot of stuff going on and it’s taken longer than I would have wanted, but also I’m super excited about what we’re doing. So I really can’t wait to share that with everybody.”

He later added, “The story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another and is going to show different sides of Rob. It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really cool.”

Finally, he shared, “What’s been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell. We’re calling it the Epic Crime Saga and all of that, which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. And it’s been important to me to be able to play that out and James and Peter [Safran] have been really, really great about that and they’re letting us do that. And what the future brings, I can’t really tell you, I have no idea except that my head is down now about getting The Batman: Part II shooting and to make it something really, really special, which, of course, is the most important thing.”

What do you make of Gunn’s update on The Batman Part II?

