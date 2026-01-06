DC Studios CEO James Gunn shared new details about the upcoming Man of Tomorrow film describing it as a “really weird personal film.”

During an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast hosted by woke activist Clayton Davis, Gunn was asked to provide a a single line from the middle of his upcoming Man of Tomorrow film, which is his follow-up to Superman.

While Gunn did not share a single line, he did provide some more details about the film saying, “It’s a story of Lex and Clark. It’s the two of them trying to get along. And it maintains the things about them we like and we hate. Not so much we hate about Superman, but [inaudible].”

“But listen, I relate to Lex. Like it was always, for me, the thing I was always wanting to do was to make more of a Lex movie because I really relate to Lex as awful as that is to say. And I’m not shooting innocent people, but his sort of ambition and his obsession, you know, his drive.”

“It’s a really weird personal film I’m making because I relate to Lex,” he said. “And, I also in some ways relate to the naïveté of Superman. I relate to like this belief in the goodness of human beings, which I do. And his simple midwestern values. And that’s where I’m from and how I look at life. So they’re both sides of myself and I think this movie is an expression of that.”

It is quite interesting that Gunn reveals that he sees himself more as Lex Luthor than Superman and specifically Luthor’s vices such as ambition and obsession. While those are not necessarily negatives, they become negatives due to Luthor’s goals. He wants to dominate and control as well as destroy Superman. Furthermore, he basically wants the Earth’s population to worship him as a god.

In contrast, Superman embodies the virtue of magnanimity or as Edward Sri defines, “the virtue by which man pursues what is great and honorable in his life, even if it is difficult. … The magnanimous person pursues greatness in proportion to his ability. He humbly takes stock of all the gifts that God has given him and seeks to use them as best he can.”

Superman works to put a stop to evil and help the people around him and he’s willing to do it even when powerful people like Lex Luthor do everything in their power to stop him. He stands for truth, justice, and the American way even when it might be extraordinarily difficult to do.

Given this, Gunn’s comments indicate that Man of Tomorrow will likely be another Hollywood production that engages in iconoclasm and will subvert classic characters like Superman and Lex Luthor.

