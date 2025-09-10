Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Sep 10

The left loves to make heroes of villains.

NeverForget1776
Sep 11

Lex Luthor is a great villain because he's not an actual villain just anti-Superman and that's b/c of the powers he can wield should he ever decide to as the story line GODS AMONG US. The thing is that Lex Luthor isn't wrong to be concerned he just over reacts and refuses to wait b/c he believes his fear is a guaranteed outcome unless he do something about it. Lex Luthor and Bruce Wayne are not that different. Luthor is a wealthy highly intelligent and innovative individual with no super abilities beyond wealth and smarts and so is Wayne. Where as Luthor is singularly focused on combatting 1 individual, Wayne focus on a type, the criminal and both men see their enemy as the real villain. Villains like Penguin know that they are the bad guy where as Luthor like Wayne fully believes he is the one on the right side of history.

