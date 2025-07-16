Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
Jul 17

Already been done in the awful Hancock.

Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Jul 16

Sounds like a threat. Not to worry, James, I won't be watching it or anything else you are attached to.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture