James Gunn shared the first poster for DC Studios’ upcoming Supergirl film.

Gunn wrote, “Look Out. 2026.”

The poster shows Supergirl standing next to a Superman painting that states, “Look Up” However, the “Up” has been graffitied over with “Out.”

Supergirl is wearing what appears to a long brown duster while drinking some kind of blue drink out of a plastic cup.

Supergirl was originally titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but was retitled to Supergirl in June. Gunn previously told DC Comics in January 2023 that the film would be “based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s wonderful comic. Tom has been of the architects of this entire situation. He’s been one of the guys in the room with us, along with four or five other others. I love his take on these characters. He just turns them slightly to be something very unique.”

He went on to state, “In our story, we have Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents. Kara was on Krypton. She was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet and she lived there for the first fourteen years of her life in a horrible situation where she watched everyone around her die. So, she’s a much harsher and more f***ed up Supergirl than you’ve been used to thus far.”

In January 2024, it was also reported by Variety’s Tatiana Siegel that the film would see Supergirl travel “across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.”

In Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s first issue of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl, who is suffering from a hangover, meets a woman named Ruthye Marye Knoll who recruits her to hunt down and kill Krem of the Yellow Hills, who killed her father.

By the end of the story Ruthye has tracked down Krem of the Yellow Hills, but is unable to execute him. Instead, he’s imprisoned in the Phantom Zone for over three centuries where he eventually began “working hard at making up for what he’d done. Like, he had a different heart. Like he was a different man.”

He’s eventually freed by Supergirl and immediately seeks forgiveness from Ruthye saying, “You…Ruthye Marye Knoll. I… I have thought of nothing but you and your…I’m so…so sorry,. Please…Forgive me. I beg you…Forgive me… Forgive me…Forgive me….”

Ruthye, now an elderly woman, then murders him with her cane with Supergirl clearly acting as an accessory.

In the recently released Superman film, Supergirl, played by Milly Alcock is depicted as a drunk party girl who is so wasted in the film that she doesn’t even realize that the door to the Fortress of Solitude had not been moved.

Gunn confirmed to ScreenRant following the release of the film that this is how Supergirl will be depicted in the film. He said, “She's a mess. She's a total mess. I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin.”

The film is being directed by Craig Gillespie, who previously directed I, Tonya and Dumb Money as well as Disney’s Cruella. It stars the aforementioned Alcock as Supergirl. Krem of the Yellow Hills will be portrayed by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley is Ruthye Marye Knoll, Jason Momoa is Lobo, David Krumholtz is Zor-El, and Emily Beecham is Alura In-Ze.

The movie is expected to release on June 26, 2026.

