Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Oct 22

Looking forward to AI movies by independent creators! Just sayin’.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Oct 22

The Gunnverse is already dead, it's just that James has yet to realize it. He'll pacify himself by dating a few young boys.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture