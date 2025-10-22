James Gunn indicated that he might not finish the story arcs he has planned and has laid out in Lanterns and Peacemaker Season 2.

In an interview on the BobaTalks YouTube channel, Gunn was asked, “You’ve referenced things like Peacemaker Season 2 and Lanterns setting up different threads and arcs. How far do these arcs go? Do they culminate in Man of Tomorrow or can we expect them to go further than that?”

Gunn replied, “Yes, they definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow. Whether or not that will be me that is able to fulfill that promise depends on a lot of things in life. But yeah.”

Gunn’s comments come in the wake of a rumor that his job is on the line as Warner Bros. Discovery looks to sell. Warner Bros. Discovery’s Board of Directors confirmed the company was looking to sell by announcing it is conducting “a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”

The Board added, “Warner Bros. Discovery Board will evaluate a broad range of strategic options, which will include continuing to advance the Company’s planned separation to completion by mid-2026, a transaction for the entire company, or separate transactions for its Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global businesses. As part of the review, the Company will also consider an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to our shareholders.”

In fact, there are reports that the company has already rejected multiple bids to sell the company to media mogul David Ellison who recently took over Paramount.

With the company on the block to be sold, a rumor from Matt McGloin at Cosmic Book News claims that Gunn’s days as head of DC Studios are over once the sale happens. He reports, “The short of it is that James Gunn will be out as the head of DCU with the WBD sale. I’m told if David Ellison of Skydance Paramount buys WBD, that Mike De Luca will be in charge of DC and do a completely new start.”

However, a DC Studios insider informed Fandom Pulse to “expect restructuring if bought, but no reboots or anything like that. Like it or not, they are fine with Gunn’s vision as of now.”

This aligns with Gunn’s comments here. He might not be there, but it appears his vision might carry on.

Regardless, given the fact that new ownership might take over and it’s unclear who that will be, there’s clearly a lot of uncertainty about the future of DC Studios and Warner Bros. Discovery at large.

